Colorado vs. Georgia Tech live updates: Deion Sanders, Buffs battle Yellow Jackets on road in 2026 opener

Throw out the 2025 matchup
If you're attempting to glean anything from the 2025 matchup between these teams, I wish you the best of luck. All four coordinators are new, as are the two quarterbacks. The Buffaloes and Yellow Jackets both dipped into the portal to add key contributors at the skill positions. Georgia Tech signed former Michigan standout running back Justice Haynes, and Colorado landed Danny Scudero, who led the country with 1,297 yards at Sacramento State. Defensively, there is more familiarity for the Yellow Jackets with five starters returning, but the Buffaloes bring back just one starter on that side of the ball.