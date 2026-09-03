Colorado vs. Georgia Tech live updates: Deion Sanders, Buffs battle Yellow Jackets on road in 2026 opener

The first game of Week 1 involving two Power Four teams pits Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes against Georgia Tech on Thursday night in a Big 12 vs. ACC showdown that will establish the early narratives for two teams in transition. It will be a revenge spot for the Buffs, who fell 27-20 at home against the Yellow Jackets to begin last season.

That loss marked the beginning of a dreadful 3-9 campaign for Colorado, which is now seeking to regain the promising trajectory it enjoyed during a breakthrough 9-4 season in 2024. As Sanders enters his fourth season on the sideline, the question is whether he can get the Buffaloes back on track without talents like Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, who carried the 2024 squad.

Georgia Tech is also trying to find a new identity following the departure of star quarterback Haynes King, who ran out of eligibility after leading the Yellow Jackets for the past three seasons. Now, it's Indiana transfer Alberto Mendoza — younger brother of No. 1 overall draft pick Fernando Mendoza — who will be charged with slinging the rock for coach Brent Key's club.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as Colorado battles Georgia Tech in a Week 1 showdown.