Deion Sanders is an Atlanta sports legend, but he will try to break some hearts in the city this weekend as he leads Colorado into a tough non-conference matchup against Georgia Tech. After losing their offensive coordinator and projected starting quarterback to Florida, the Yellow Jackets will have a revamped offense.

The Buffaloes will try to wash the taste of a 3-9 season out of their mouths, and kicking off the 2026 season with a road win over a Power Four opponent would be a good start in that respect. If Colorado gets off to another slow start, the pressure will mount on Sanders.

On the other side, Georgia Tech is looking to build upon its nine-win season in 2025. Turnover on the field and the sideline alike could make that difficult. If the Yellow Jackets hit on some of their key transfers -- particularly on offense -- it could be another successful season under Brent Key.

Georgia Tech kicked off last season with a 27-21 win over Colorado, but neither team looks the way it did at this time last year. Perhaps the biggest change on each side comes behind center. Sophomore Julian Lewis, a former four-star prospect, will start for Colorado. Alberto Mendoza, the brother of 2026 Heisman Trophy winner Fernando, transferred down from Indiana and gets the nod for Georgia Tech.

Either Colorado can get a little revenge and a much-needed quality win, or Georgia Tech will score a critical victory before another challenging non-conference game against Tennessee in Week 2.

Colorado vs. Georgia Tech: Need to know

Throw out the 2025 matchup: If you're attempting to glean anything from the 2025 matchup between these teams, I wish you the best of luck. All four coordinators are new, as are the two quarterbacks. The Buffaloes and Yellow Jackets both dipped into the portal to add key contributors at the skill positions. Georgia Tech signed former Michigan standout running back Justice Haynes, and Colorado landed Danny Scudero, who led the country with 1,297 yards at Sacramento State. Defensively, there is more familiarity for the Yellow Jackets with five starters returning, but the Buffaloes bring back just one starter on that side of the ball.

QBs looking to seize the moment: Lewis was a highly-touted prospect coming out of high school, but he underwhelmed in limited action as a freshman last fall. There is hope that he can blossom as a sophomore under the guidance of offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, the architect of the Go-Go offense. The question for Georgia Tech is whether Alberto Mendoza can replicate the success of his brother -- although that's probably setting the bar unfairly high. Mendoza won't run as much as Haynes King did last year, but he won't need to with a talented stable of running backs behind him.

Huge game for both sides: This isn't a top-25 matchup, and it may not have major national implications, but it is massive for each team. If the Buffaloes suffer another loss and Lewis struggles, they may be in for another long year. A Georgia Tech loss opens the door for a 0-2 start with Tennessee coming to town in Week 2. That wouldn't be a death knell for the Yellow Jackets, but it would be a bad look after ending the 2025 campaign on a 1-4 skid.

Where to watch Colorado vs. Georgia Tech live

Date: Thursday, Sept. 3 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Georgia Tech vs. Colorado prediction, pick

This is going to be a fun Thursday night game. We should find out a lot about both teams by the time the clock hits zero. Georgia Tech enters as a seven-point favorite, but all the unknowns on both sides make me skittish when it comes to picking against the spread. That said, I'll turn my attention to the over/under of 50.5 points. Conventional thinking says the defenses have an early edge because offenses are still trying to click, but I don't really trust either defense in this matchup. Maybe both are improved under new coordinators, but I'll need to see it before I buy that. Georgia Tech and Colorado have exciting pieces on offense, and I think they will be able to move the ball on one another. The pick: Over 50.5

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