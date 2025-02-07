Colorado coach Deion Sanders is hiring former NFL MVP Marshall Faulk as his running backs coach, the program announced Thursday night. Faulk will replace Gary Harrell, who is no longer with the program after coaching running backs under Sanders at both Jackson State and Colorado.

Faulk has never worked in college coaching but boasts a wealth of football experience, most notably as a Pro Bowl running back with the Indianapolis Colts and St. Louis Rams. Faulk helped the Rams to a victory in Super Bowl XXXIV and was named MVP in 2000.

The former San Diego State star was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft and surpassed 1,000 yards rushing seven times during a 12-year NFL career that ended following the 2005 season. Faulk was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

Faulk was also a unique receiving threat out of the backfield during his NFL career and retired as the only player to ever record 12,000 yards rushing, 6,000 yards receiving and over 130 touchdowns in an NFL career.

His addition to the Colorado staff gives the Buffaloes three Hall of Famers along with Sanders and Warren Sapp, who is a senior quality control analyst.

Unlocking more from the running game could be key for Colorado in 2025 as the Buffaloes bid farewell to star quarterback Shedeur Sanders and star receiver Travis Hunter, who won the Heisman Trophy while also shining as a cornerback.

The Buffs finished 9-4 in 2024 during Sanders' second season as head coach but ranked last among 133 FBS teams in rushing offense at 65.2 yards per game.