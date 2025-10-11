The Colorado Buffaloes (2-4) are set to host the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones (5-1) in a Big 12 showdown on Saturday. The Buffs are in their third season under head coach Deion Sanders, and enter this matchup looking for their first win in Big 12 play in 2025. CU is looking to bounce back from its 35-21 loss to TCU in its last outing. Iowa State has its sights set on contending in the Big 12 and making a run at a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Cyclones will be looking to rebound from their 38-30 loss to Cincinnati on Oct. 4. Iowa State is 3-2-1, while CU is 3-3 against the spread in 2025.

Kickoff from Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Cyclones are 3-point favorites in the latest Iowa State vs. Colorado odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.5. Before making any Colorado vs. Iowa State picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine college football expert Jimmie Kaylor has to say.

Now, Kaylor has zoned in on Colorado vs. Iowa State and just locked in his picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several college football odds and college football betting lines for Iowa State vs. CU:

Iowa State vs. Colorado spread Iowa State -3 Iowa State vs. Colorado over/under 51.5 points Iowa State vs. Colorado money line Iowa State -144, Colorado +121 Iowa State vs. Colorado picks See picks at SportsLine Iowa State vs. Colorado streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Iowa State can cover

The Cyclones entered the 2025 season with high expectations, and have gotten off to a 5-1 start. Iowa State's lone loss came last week against Cincinnati, but the team remains nationally ranked at No. 22 in the AP Top-25 Poll. Head coach Matt Campbell is in his 10th season on the job and boast a 69-52 overall record during his time leading the program.

Quarterback Rocco Becht remains the centerpiece of the Cyclones' offense that is averaging over 31 points per game in 2025. The 6-foot-1 junior completed 271 of 456 passes for 3,505 yards and 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions while adding eight rushing scores in 2024. In 2025, Becht has thrown for 1,417 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions, and rushed for 55 yards and seven scores. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Colorado can cover

The Buffs are in their third season under head coach Deion Sanders and continue to work toward building consistency in Big 12 play. Quarterback Kaidon Salter, a transfer from Liberty, has taken over the offense and thrown for 901 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions through six games. Running back Micah Welch leads the ground attack with 250 rushing yards, while wideout Omarion Miller has emerged as the top target with 289 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

On defense, cornerback DJ McKinney has provided steady play in the secondary, recording the team's lone interception, and the Buffaloes have tallied eight sacks as a team so far this season. Through six games, Colorado holds a 2–4 record overall and 0–3 in Big 12 play, averaging 25.0 points per game while allowing 24.8. Despite the record, the Buffaloes have shown flashes of progress with a young roster and new playmakers on both sides of the ball. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Colorado vs. Iowa State picks

