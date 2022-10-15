There are no longer any winless teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision ranks. It took overtime and a miraculous pass break-up, but the Colorado Buffaloes defeated the California Golden Bears, 20-13, for their first win of the season.

In a game in which neither the Buffaloes nor the Golden Bears set any kind of offensive records, the teams went to overtime locked at 13-13. On his team's first possession of overtime, Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout found Montana Lemonious-Craig for a 22-yard touchdown strike.

On the ensuing Cal possession, the Golden Bears missed several opportunities to tie the game. In one instance, quarterback Jack Plummer found receiver Mason Starling wide open in the end zone. However, Starling was a little lackadaisical reeling the ball in, and a Colorado defender knocked it out of his hands at the last second.

Shortly thereafter, Cal failed to find the end zone on fourth-and-goal, and Colorado got into the win column in its first game under interim coach Mike Sanford, who took over after Karl Dorrell was fired. The crowd at Folsom Field appreciated the effort and rushed the field after Plummer's final pass fell incomplete.

The Buffaloes, now 1-5 on the year, must travel to Corvallis to take on Oregon State next weekend. For Cal, this loss will only turn up the heat on head coach Justin Wilcox. The Golden Bears are 3-3 with Washington coming to town in a week.