Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingston said his initial reaction to learning of Deion Sanders' cancer battle was one of fear, not for the future of the Buffaloes, but for the coach's life.

"Scared, I think like everybody," Livingston said Wednesday. "We're talking about a life here. So this football stuff, it doesn't really matter at the end of the day."

Sanders, 57, revealed Monday during a press conference with his medical team that he was diagnosed earlier this year with a cancerous bladder tumor, which required surgery. Doctors were able to remove his bladder entirely and now consider him cured.

But even those closest to him -- including family members and his coaching staff -- didn't know what he was facing until recently.

"He keeps a tight inner circle," Livingston said. "He was away and we were working, just knowing that when he comes back he's going to hit the ground running."

That return happened Friday, when Sanders arrived back in Boulder after months away recovering at his ranch in Canton, Texas. Despite appearing briefly at Big 12 Media Days earlier in July, Sanders had not been on campus this offseason, missing a critical stretch as Colorado prepares for its third season under his leadership.

Still, players and coaches alike said it didn't take long for Sanders' presence to be felt.

"That first staff meeting went about like you thought it would," Livingston said. "'Hey, we're going to do this, we're going to do that.' So it's not like he was just hanging out. He was taking care of his life, No. 1, and then worried about his team, No. 2."

"Whatever hardship, trials he goes through, he always makes it through," sophomore defensive back Carter Stoutmire said. "Seeing him back, just a breath of fresh air for the whole team."

Safety DJ McKinney echoed that sentiment, saying the entire building has felt a shift since Sanders returned.

"Honestly, just having Coach Prime's presence back in the building is an amazing feeling," McKinney said. "I feel like everybody just has a chip on their shoulder."

Sanders has dealt with serious health issues before -- including blood clots that led to the amputation of two toes in 2021 -- but still led Colorado to a 9-4 finish last season, its best since 2016. While he kept his latest diagnosis private, those around the program say his resolve never wavered.

Livingston said what stood out most wasn't Sanders jumping back into football or outlining a practice schedule -- it was the quiet moment of personal connection.

"We had a staff meeting and kind of one-on-one we were having a conversation, and the first question he asked was about my family," Livingston said. "Luke played baseball, my son. Prime's talking about his stance and all these things.

" ... Obviously, his leadership is one of one," Livingston said. "He's the Pied Piper. The world will follow him if they just listen to him. So we're blessed."

Sanders' health battle adds another layer to what was already expected to be a pivotal season in Boulder. With the Buffaloes losing key talent and breaking in a new quarterback following the departures of Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, the team is hoping to build on last year's breakthrough and prove it can sustain success under its third-year coach.