Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis was hospitalized following a medical emergency on Wednesday, his father announced on social media. Lewis is now recovering, but specific details about the incident are unknown.

T. Carlton Lewis, Julian's father, posted on social media that Lewis suffered the episode at the team facility on Wednesday. Lewis was quickly transported to a local hospital, and the family is requesting privacy for the time being.

Lewis is in his second season at Colorado after joining the team as a four-star recruit in the 2025 signing class. Coming out of Carrollton High School in Georgia, Lewis was ranked as the No. 10 quarterback in the recruiting cycle, per 247Sports.

Lewis won the starting job out of training camp this fall, and he started the first four games of the year. In the team's season-opener against Georgia Tech, Lewis helped Colorado pull out a big road win with a late touchdown pass to Charlie Williams. With the offense struggling to find a rhythm, Isaac Wilson has taken over as the starter for the last three games.

One day before Lewis was hospitalized, on Tuesday, Sanders addressed the possibility that Lewis could earn his starting role back at some point this season.

"That's on him," Sanders said, per 247Sports. "I don't think you could find a player in this program -- or you may could find some bitter players that have left and didn't want to leave, but life is what it is -- but I don't treat people unfairly. I don't play games with young men and their careers and hate on folks.

"If I'm anything, I'm too forgiving and very, very kind. You can ask that gentleman [punter Damon Greaves] over there; I don't play those games with kids. You've got to always understand that we may know a little more than you do, because we're inside the locker room. We're there. We understand what happens."

In his eight career appearances with the Buffaloes, Lewis has completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 1,322 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.