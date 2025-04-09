Colorado running back Isaiah Augustave is no longer with the program, according to DNVR, and his name has been removed from the team's online roster. Augustave led the Buffaloes in rushing during the breakout 2024 campaign and was poised to be a major offensive contributor.

A request for comment to Colorado has not yet been returned.

Augustave rushed for 384 yards and four touchdowns on 4.5 yards per carry in 2024, dwarfing the team mark of 2.5 yards per carry pulled down by sacks. Nearly 75% of his yards came after contact as the Buffaloes' offensive line struggled to create opportunities in the running game. The junior transferred to Colorado from Arkansas, where he was a four-star recruit out of Naples, Florida.

His departure marks the second straight year that coach Deion Sanders has lost his top rusher. Top four rushers Dylan Edwards (Kansas State), Anthony Hankerson (Oregon State), Sy'Veon Wilkerson (Georgia State) and Alton McCaskill (Arizona State) all transferred after the 2023 season. Returners Dallan Hayden, Micah Welch and Charlie Offerdahl are all still with the Buffaloes in 2025.

Despite Augustave's success, Colorado ranked last nationally in rushing offense at only 65.2 yards per game. Colorado ran only 235 designed runs compared to 614 dropbacks in 2024 as the squad leaned on quarterback Shedeur Sanders, a potential first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. No other player on the roster had more than 200 yards rushing.

However, replicating that model won't come easy after losing Sanders and Heisman winner Travis Hunter to the 2025 NFL Draft. In fact, the top four receivers -- responsible for more than 3,200 yards receiving -- are all off to the NFL. With the departures, getting more out of the running game is a necessity.

Welch and Hayden now become the favorites to starting for the Buffaloes at running back. Welch was an underrated high school recruit who showed some impressive upside as a freshman. Hayden rushed for 553 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman at Ohio State before struggling at Colorado. Both should benefit from another year in the system behind an offensive line that returns three starters, though the unit will face a third offensive line coach in three years.

Colorado added Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and freshman Julian Lewis at quarterback to introduce an influx of talent. Transfer Joseph Williams joins Drelon Miller, Omarion Miller and a wave of freshmen to ensure that the passing game should still be a strength. But for Colorado's offense to again hit serious highs, more balance is required.