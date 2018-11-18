Colorado reportedly fires coach Mike MacIntyre, the 2016 national coach of the year

Following a six-game losing streak, Colorado has done the expected and parted ways with coach Mike MacIntyre, according to reports. The news was first reported by ESPN's Chris Low and corroborated by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. An announcement is expected to come on Sunday.

The decision is hardly surprising given that Colorado has been on a slide since starting the 2018 season 5-0. Reports of MacIntyre's termination have been percolating for the past week or so, but athletic director Rick George said in a statement that he had not made any "decisions regarding the future of the football program."

However, Colorado's 30-7 loss to Utah on Saturday was obviously the final straw. In his post-game press conference, MacIntyre sounded frustrated in a response to a question about his job security.

"No, I don't feel that was my last game. We've got one more, hopefully we can win that and go to a bowl game." MacIntyre said (via Football Scoop). "You know, there's always rumors in this business. The thing about this business that is tough, is when you do good, everyone is asking why you're leaving. So they get mad at you when you're leaving."

"I could have left for three good places, but I stayed. That's just the way it is," he continued. "Then you're losing and they want to get rid of you. So you never can win as a head coach on that, and I understand that."

The firing comes just two years after MacIntyre led a 10-win season and an appearance in the Pac-12 Championship Game, winning AP Coach of the Year honors along the way. However, the Buffaloes fell to 5-7 the following season and short of a season-ending win will finish with a losing record in five of MacIntyre's six seasons in Boulder.

