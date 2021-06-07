One of the Pac-12's best quarterbacks is looking for a new home as Colorado quarterback Sam Noyer, a second team All-Pac-12 selection from last season, has entered the transfer portal. Noyer, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound "super-senior" from Beaverton, Oregon, threw for 1,101 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions last season for the Buffaloes.

"From an 18-year-old kid to a 23-year-old adult, I have learned so much from this city, this institution and most importantly, this football program," he wrote. "I have met lifelong friends and made memories that I will cherish forever. It was truly an honor to wear "Colorado" across my chest. Thank you to everyone involved in my career at CU -- on the field, in the community and academically. With that being said, I'm excited for what God has in store for my future in this game. Once a Buff ... grateful for it all."

Noyer was a three-star quarterback in the Class of 2016 out of Beaverton High School. He redshirted in 2016 and threw for 119 yards in four games the following season. He played in five games in 2018 and threw for 60 yards in 2018. He made the move to safety prior to the 2019 season and played in 11 games. Despite more significant playing time, he decided to enter the transfer portal before withdrawing his name and playing quarterback for the 4-2 Buffaloes in 2020.

"I've obviously enjoyed my time here at CU, and deciding to come back here was one of the best decisions I've ever made," Noyer said. "The season was everything I thought it would be and more. But at the same time, I didn't finish the season well, partly due to my shoulder injury. So now I'm looking forward to a new opportunity and a fresh start, a place where they need a veteran quarterback who has the added experience of playing on both sides of the ball.

"It's not that I felt that I wasn't needed at CU, I just want a new opportunity, hopefully in Division I and even in the Pac-12 if possible, knowing that I can compete at a high level in a Power 5 conference. But I am willing to go wherever I can play that will help make me better and give me an opportunity to fulfill my dream to play in the NFL."

Second-year coach Karl Dorrell echoed Noyer's sentiments in a statement.

"Sam came back when he didn't have to after graduating over a year ago and helped the program greatly get back on the right track," Dorrell said. "As a veteran, he offered us some stability and depth at the position. We all wish him well and while we're sad to see him leave, the parting is certainly amicable."

His absence brings more intrigue to an already interesting quarterback battle in Boulder. Sophomore J.T. Shrout transferred to the program after playing nine games in two seasons at Tennessee. Shrout will battle it out with redshirt freshman Brenden Lewis and true freshman Drew Carter for the top spot on the depth chart.