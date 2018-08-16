Colorado State coach Mike Bobo explains current unexpected hospitalization

Colorado State coach Mike Bobo tweeted a statement Wednesday afternoon, two days after being hospitalized for a medical evaluation. Bobo was admitted to the hospital for tests after feeling numbness in his feet.

The statement:

I want to express my sincere appreciation for the outpouring of care, concern and prayers that ai and my family have received. Lainie and I, and our children, are extremely grateful for this support, and for the medical care that I continue to receive.

I am currently in the process of a multiple-day treatment for a peripheral neuropathy, and continue to be encouraged by the results of the ongoing medical testing.

While I have been hospitalized, I have been able to remain in close contact with our staff and watch practice film in preparation for our season opener against Hawaii.

I am excited about our 2018 Rams football team, and feel more confident than ever about the quality and commitment of the people in our football program. I am thankful for the hard work, focus and diligence they have continued to demonstrate while I have been away. I also appreciate the support from the athletic department, Joe Parker and Colorado State University. I am hopeful I will soon be back with them working to prepare for our season opener.