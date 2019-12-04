Colorado State, coach Mike Bobo mutually agree to part ways after a 4-8 record in his fifth season

Colorado State and coach Mike Bobo have mutually agreed to part ways, the school announced on Wednesday. The decision comes one week after the Rams lost to No. 20 Boise State, 31-24.

Bobo finishes his five seasons in Fort Collins, Colorado, with a 28-35 record, including a 4-8 effort this season. It's the second straight losing season for the program after Bobo led the Rams to a 3-9 campaign in 2018.

Bobo went 7-6 in each of his first three seasons, all of which resulted in bowl game losses. Colorado State has gone winless against Air Force, Colorado and Wyoming -- its three biggest rivals -- since 2016. Bobo has just one win each against the Falcons and Cowboys, both from his inaugural season in 2015.

"I would like to thank Mike Bobo for his professionalism, commitment and efforts in leading our football program for the past five seasons," Colorado State athletic director Joe Parker said. "He has devoted an innumerable amount of energy to moving Colorado State football forward and fulfilled his promises to developing our student-athletes in every dimension. Mike is an incredible mentor and truly cares about the holistic growth of young people through the sport of football. I'm grateful for Mike's contributions to our program and have a deep respect for his personal integrity. We wish Mike well in all his future endeavors. He will always be a Stalwart Ram."

Prior to taking the Colorado State job, Bobo was a longtime assistant at Georgia under former coach Mark Richt. Bobo was the quarterbacks coach for the Bulldogs from 2001-06 and then the team's offensive coordinator from 2007-14. He succeeded Jim McElwain, who left the Rams to take the head coaching job at Florida. McElwain is finishing up his first season at Central Michigan, where the Chippewas are 8-4 and playing in the MAC Championship Game on Saturday.

"Unfortunately, the results the last couple of seasons have not been what we wanted. I can assure you this was not a reflection of the commitment and hard work that we all put into the program the last five years," Bobo said. "Our players and coaches never quit and fought through the final whistle against Boise State. I am so proud of this entire team and staff for their incredible resolve."