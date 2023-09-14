Colorado State coach Jay Norvell is adding fuel to the fire for Saturday's rivalry game against Colorado. During a recent appearance on his coach's show, Norvell took a shot at Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, who frequently wears a hat and sunglasses to press conferences.

"I don't care if they hear it in Boulder: I told them, I took my hat off and I took my glasses off and I said, 'When I talk to grownups, I take my hat and my glasses off,'" Norvell said. "That's what my mother taught me."

Of course, a follow-up question should have been asked if visors count as hats -- something Norvell frequently wears frequently to his press conferences:

Colorado's players -- especially Deion's son and star quarterback Shedeur Sanders -- have shown that they do listen to all the talk surrounding games. In fact, the younger Sanders took aim at Nebraska coach Matt Rhule after the Buffaloes' Week 2 win for an apparent slight at Deion.

"The coach said a lot of things about my Pops, about the program," Sanders said. "But now that he wants to act nice? I don't respect that because you're hating on another man. You shouldn't do that. It was just — all respect was gone for them and their program. I like playing against their DC. I like playing against them. But the respect level, it ain't there because you disrespected us first."

Colorado may not even need the extra motivation entering Saturday's game. This will be the first matchup between the heated in-state rivals since 2019 after the Rocky Mountain Showdown was put on hiatus for a few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Buffaloes are on a five-game winning streak against Colorado State and are heavily favored to add to that total this year.