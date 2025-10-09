The Colorado State Rams (1-4) are set to host the Fresno State Bulldogs (5-1) in a Mountain West showdown on Friday night. CSU is looking to snap a three-game losing streak after getting blown out by San Diego State 45-24 on Oct. 3. The Rams are expected to start Jackson Brousseau again at quarterback. The Bulldogs lost their season opener to Kansas, but have since rattled off five straight wins. FSU beat Nevada 20-17 in its last outing. Fresno State is 3-3, while Colorado State is 2-3 against the spread in 2025.

Kickoff from Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo. is set for 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Bulldogs are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Fresno State vs. Colorado State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5. Before making any Colorado State vs. Fresno State picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine college football expert Jimmie Kaylor has to say.

Kaylor is an NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the college football landscape and has been cashing in big for the last two years.

Kaylor has destroyed the sportsbooks in college football the last two seasons, posting a 249-175-7 record since Week 1 of the 2023 season. His 2024 college football futures picks included Travis Hunter winning the Heisman at 40-1 odds, bringing his net profit up to a whopping 99.84 units ($9,983.50 for a $100 bettor) since joining SportsLine as an expert in 2023.

All of his picks have been featured on his SportsLine expert page or in his weekly bylined articles. Anyone who followed his picks could be way up.

Now, Kaylor has zoned in on Colorado State vs. Fresno State and just locked in his picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several college football odds and college football betting lines for Fresno State vs. CSU:

Fresno State vs. Colorado State spread Fresno State -6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Fresno State vs. Colorado State over/under 48.5 points Fresno State vs. Colorado State money line Fresno State -240, Colorado State +196 Fresno State vs. Colorado State picks See picks at SportsLine Fresno State vs. Colorado State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Fresno State can cover

The Bulldogs, led by first-year head coach Matt Entz, have emerged as a strong contender in the Mountain West Conference with a 5–1 overall record and a 2–0 mark in league play. Quarterback E.J. Warner has anchored the offense, throwing for 1,136 yards, seven touchdowns, and six interceptions. Warner has also rushed for 67 yards and a score.

Running back Bryson Donelson has added balance with 382 rushing yards and three scores, while Josiah Freeman leads the receiving corps with 211 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, Fresno State has been steady, allowing about 308 yards per game on average. The Bulldogs' will be facing a Colorado State team that has been blown out in back-to-back games. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Colorado State can cover

The Rams have gotten off to a disappointing 1-4 start to the 2025 season, and desperately need to turn things around. Head coach Jay Norvell made the switch to Jackson Brousseau as the team's starting quarterback and handed offensive play-calling duties over to Matt Mumme, son of Air-Raid pioneer Hal Mumme. Norvell, who is in his fourth season leading the program, is facing mounting pressure to win and salvage the 2025 season.

Offensively, freshman running back Jalen Dupree has paced the ground game with 370 rushing yards and a touchdown, while wide receiver Armani Winfield has emerged as the top target, hauling in 13 passes for 203 receiving yards and a score. On defense, linebacker Owen Long has been a consistent force with 68 total tackles, which ranks second in the country, while emerging as an All-Conference candidate. Defensive back Jahari Rogers has helped anchor the secondary. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Colorado State vs. Fresno State picks

For Friday's Fresno State vs. CSU matchup, Kaylor is leaning Over on the point total, but he also says a critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. You can only see what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who covers in Colorado State vs. Fresno State, and what critical x-factor do you need to know about? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Fresno State vs. Colorado State spread you need to jump, all from the expert who returned $9,984 to $100 players since the start of the 2023 season, and find out.