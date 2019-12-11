Colorado State hires ex-Boston College coach Steve Addazio to lead Rams football program

Coloradude State? OK, there will be plenty of time to figure out the proper wordplay as Colorado State has hired former Temple and Boston College coach Steve Addazio to lead its football program.

"I would like to thank President Joyce McConnell and Director of Athletics Joe Parker for the opportunity to lead this football program," Addazio said. "Colorado State University is a world-class institution, and Fort Collins is an incredible city to live in and to be able to recruit to. Our program will be one built on toughness and passion, and we will work tirelessly to develop men of character to return championship-level football back to Colorado State."

Addazio, who was let go by Boston College earlier this month, will take over a Colorado State program that's had a rough go of it in recent seasons. Jim McElwain led the Rams to a 10-3 season in his third year with the program before departing to take over at Florida ahead of the 2015 season. Mike Bobo replaced McElwain, and while the ex-Georgia offensive coordinator was able to post three consecutive 7-6 marks during his first three seasons, he fell to 7-17 the last two years which led to his dismissal. Now it will be up to Addazio to make the Rams competitive in the Mountain West.

Addazio has been a head coach the last nine seasons, spending the previous seven at Boston College. He's 57-55 in his career, and went 44-44 at Boston College, never winning more than seven games in a season but failing to attain bowl eligibility only once. Unfortunately for Addazio, that kind of consistency wasn't enough to keep his job in Chestnut Hill, but he wasn't out of a job for long.

It should be pointed out, however, that this will be the first time Addazio has coached west of the Mississippi River. In fact, the furthest west he'd ever been as a coach in his career was his six-season stint as an assistant at both Notre Dame and Indiana. So it wouldn't be a surprise if Addazio needs a season or two to get the lay of the land in Fort Collins.