Multiple Colorado State football players and staff members have claimed that there is a COVID-19 testing cover-up going on within the football program, though others within the program and representing the university heavily dispute those allegations. The Fort Collins Coloradoan reported Tuesday that players and staff members claim coaches told players not to report symptoms, threatened them with the loss of playing time and said the school is altering contact tracing reports in order to keep positive testing numbers down.

"I believe there is a cover-up going on at CSU," said a current player who chose not to be named. "But they could only cover it up so long and now that we have so many cases across athletics, they can't cover it up anymore. It's not about the health and safety of the players but about just trying to make money off the players."

The allegations prompted Colorado State president Joyce McConnell to launch an investigation that he said Wednesday "will move quickly."

"I tell you all now that nothing is more important to me or to CSU than the health and well-being of our students," McConnell wrote in a letter. "Nothing. They are our purpose and our responsibility, each and every one of them, whatever sport they play or major they declare."

Athletic director Joe Parker and coach Steve Addazio said in statements published by the university that they will "embrace" and "support" the investigation.

Among the allegations levied by these players and coaches is that Addazio, who is in his first year as coach, and defensive coordinator Chuck Heater are reluctant to wear their masks.

"We had a player who definitely had coronavirus symptoms coughing at practice and he wasn't wearing a mask and I was next to him, touching him and there was spit and sweat," a player said. "I told him he needed to get tested but he really didn't want to because then he would be out. The next day he is not at practice. [If he tested positive] he already had spread the virus. That's why a lot of players don't feel safe at football practice."

An unnamed staff member, who was one of 10 total players and staff members interviewed, also raised concerns about the state of the program.

"There are some red flags in the athletic department but the common denominator with this administration is to protect the coaches before the student-athletes and that makes them feel more like cattle than student-athletes," the staffer said.

Several players took to Twitter to dispute the claims made by the unnamed players and staff members in the story.

Parker commented on the current COVID-19 testing program: "This [athlete] population is the most tested population there is here but obviously some feel that is not a good enough job to make them feel comfortable regarding their health. If that's the feeling, we will need to amp it up."

Colorado State associate athletic director for communications Kyle Neaves also released a statement disputing the nature of the reporting.

Voluntary workouts were paused on July 29 after 27 players missed practice due to COVID-19, according to the report. Those numbers spiked after a number of football players, as well as players in other sports, attended a party over July 4th weekend. Parker agreed that the incident likely led to the increase in positive cases.

Addazio went 44-44 in seven years at Boston College from 2013-19 before being dismissed after the season. It's safe to say that he hasn't exactly endeared himself to current players.

"I think everybody could be doing a better job," a player said. "But for our coaches to tell players not to tell trainers if they have symptoms because we had so many guys out is wrong."