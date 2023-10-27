Who's Playing

No. 19 Air Force Falcons @ Colorado State Rams

Current Records: Air Force 7-0, Colorado State 3-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado

TV: CBS Sports Network

What to Know

Air Force is 6-1 against Colorado State since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Canvas Stadium. Air Force is currently enjoying a perfect season and no doubt want to keep things rolling.

The defenses reigned supreme when Air Force and Navy played on Saturday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 34-point over/under. Air Force came out on top against Navy by a score of 17-6.

Dane Kinamon was the offensive standout of the match as he picked up 94 receiving yards and a touchdown. Kinamon's longest reception was for an incredible 94 yards. Alec Mock got in on the action as well, converting a pick into a touchdown.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Colorado State had to settle for a 25-23 defeat against UNLV on Saturday.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, who threw for 235 yards and a touchdown.

Air Force's victory was their fourth straight on the road (dating back to last season), which bumped their overall record up to 7-0. As for Colorado State, they now have a losing record at 3-4.

Looking ahead, Air Force is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-2 against the spread).

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday' match: The Falcons have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 306 rushing yards per game (they're ranked first in rushing yards per game overall). It's a different story for the Rams , though, as they've been averaging only 79.7 per game. How will Colorado State fare against such a dominant running game?

Odds

Air Force is a big 12.5-point favorite against Colorado State, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 48 points.

Series History

Air Force has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Colorado State.