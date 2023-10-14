Who's Playing

Boise State Broncos @ Colorado State Rams

Current Records: Boise State 3-3, Colorado State 2-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 9:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 9:45 p.m. ET Where: Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado TV: Fox Sports 1

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Colorado State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Colorado State Rams and the Boise State Broncos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9:45 p.m. ET at Canvas Stadium. Colorado State might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up five turnovers on Saturday.

The experts predicted a close game and a win for Colorado State, but boy were they wrong. They suffered a painful 44-24 loss at the hands of Utah State. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Colorado State in their matchups with Utah State: they've now lost five in a row.

Despite the loss, Colorado State's defensive line made their presence known, laying out the QB six times. Leading the way was Mohamed Kamara and his three sacks. Another big playmaker for Colorado State was Tory Horton, who managed to return a punt 79-yards to the end zone in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Boise State gave up the first points last Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. They came out on top against San Jose State by a score of 35-27. The win was all the more spectacular given Boise State was down 20 points with 4:56 left in the second quarter.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Boise State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Taylen Green, who threw for 75 yards and a touchdown, and also punched in two touchdowns on the ground. That's the first time this season that Green punched in two or more rushing touchdowns. The team also got some help courtesy of Eric McAlister, who picked up 170 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Boise State's win bumped their season record to 3-3 while Colorado State's defeat dropped theirs to 2-3.

We should be in store for an exciting game Saturday as both the two teams have no problem gaining yardage. The Rams have been on an offensive roll this season, having averaged 428 total yards per game. However, it's not like the Broncos struggle in that department as they've been averaging even better at 432.3 per game.

Colorado State was pulverized by Boise State 49-10 in their previous matchup last October. Will Colorado State have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Boise State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Colorado State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 60.5 points.

Series History

Boise State has won all of the games they've played against Colorado State in the last 8 years.