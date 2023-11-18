Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between Colorado State and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. Sitting on a score of 20-13, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

If Colorado State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-6 in no time. On the other hand, Nevada will have to make due with a 2-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Nevada Wolf Pack @ Colorado State Rams

Current Records: Nevada 2-8, Colorado State 4-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado TV: Mountain West Network

Mountain West Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Colorado State Rams and the Nevada Wolf Pack are set to square off in a Mountain West battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 18th at Canvas Stadium. Colorado State will be strutting in after a victory while Nevada will be stumbling in from a loss.

Colorado State finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 22-19 win over San Diego State on Saturday.

Colorado State's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Justin Marshall, who rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown. Justus Ross-Simmons also helped out with an impressive 89 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, Nevada lost to Utah State on the road by a decisive 41-24 margin on Saturday. Nevada has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the defeat, Nevada got a solid performance out of AJ Bianco, who threw for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Sean Dollars was another key contributor, rushing for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Colorado State's win bumped their record up to 4-6. As for Nevada, their loss dropped their record down to 2-8.

While only Nevada took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward to Saturday, Colorado State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Colorado State is playing at home, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's matchup: The Rams have been excellent in the air this season, having averaged 311.6 passing yards per game. It's a different story for the Wolf Pack , though, as they've been averaging only 172.5 per game. How will Nevada fare against such a dominant passing game? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other college football content.

Odds

Colorado State is a big 11-point favorite against Nevada, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 47 points.

Series History

Nevada has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Colorado State.