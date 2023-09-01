Who's Playing

Washington State Cougars @ Colorado State Rams

Current Records: Washington State 0-0, Colorado State 0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars will hit the road to start their 2023 campaign against the Colorado State Rams. Kickoff is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on September 2nd at Canvas Stadium.

These teams both struggled last season when it came to rushing yards. Washington State were ranked 118th in the nation, having averaged an unimpressive 106.8 per game. Colorado State, meanwhile, were ranked 127th with 89 per game.

Looking forward to Saturday, Washington State shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 11 points. They finished last season with an 8-5 record against the spread.

Washington State ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 6-0 when favored last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $950.41. Sadly, Colorado State will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 1-8 as such last year.

Odds

Washington State is a big 11-point favorite against Colorado State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 56.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.