Who's Playing
Washington State Cougars @ Colorado State Rams
Current Records: Washington State 0-0, Colorado State 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
What to Know
The Washington State Cougars will hit the road to start their 2023 campaign against the Colorado State Rams. Kickoff is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on September 2nd at Canvas Stadium.
These teams both struggled last season when it came to rushing yards. Washington State were ranked 118th in the nation, having averaged an unimpressive 106.8 per game. Colorado State, meanwhile, were ranked 127th with 89 per game.
Looking forward to Saturday, Washington State shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 11 points. They finished last season with an 8-5 record against the spread.
Washington State ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 6-0 when favored last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $950.41. Sadly, Colorado State will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 1-8 as such last year.
Odds
Washington State is a big 11-point favorite against Colorado State, according to the latest college football odds.
The over/under is set at 56.5 points.
Series History
Washington State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.
- Sep 17, 2022 - Washington State 38 vs. Colorado State 7