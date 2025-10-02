The San Diego State Aztecs (3-1) welcome the Colorado State Rams (1-3) to Snapdragon Stadium on Friday night for a Mountain West showdown. San Diego State enters on a two-game win streak, most recently edging Northern Illinois 6-3 in a defensive battle. Colorado State, meanwhile, looks to regroup after falling 20-3 to Washington State on Sept. 27. Sophomore Jackson Brousseau is expected to start at quarterback for the second straight week for CSU. The Aztecs are 3-1 while the Rams sit at 2-2 against the spread in 2025.

Kickoff from Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Aztecs are 6-point favorites in the latest San Diego State vs. Colorado State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 40.5. Before making any Colorado State vs. San Diego State picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine college football expert Jimmie Kaylor has to say.

Now, Kaylor has zoned in on Colorado State vs. San Diego State and just locked in his picks and CFB predictions. Here are several college football odds and college football betting lines for SDSU vs. CSU:

San Diego State vs. Colorado State spread San Diego State -6 at DraftKings Sportsbook San Diego State vs. Colorado State over/under 40.5 points San Diego State vs. Colorado State money line San Diego State -235, Colorado State +190 San Diego State vs. Colorado State picks See picks at SportsLine San Diego State vs. Colorado State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why San Diego State can cover

The Aztecs have opened the season with a 3-1 record under second-year head coach Sean Lewis, relying on a strong defense and balanced offensive play. Quarterback Jayden Denegal has passed for 636 yards and three touchdowns, providing steady leadership under center. Running back Lucky Sutton has paced the ground game with 337 rushing yards and three scores, while wide receiver Jordan Napier has been the top target with 290 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Offensively, the Aztecs are averaging 24.3 points per game, showing enough efficiency to complement their defensive identity. On the other side of the ball, the defense has been among the nation's best, holding opponents to just 9.8 points per contest, which ranks near the top teams in the country. This combination of timely offense and elite defense has positioned San Diego State as a serious contender in the Mountain West. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Colorado State can cover

The Rams have gotten off to a disappointing 1-3 start to the 2025 season, and desperately need to turn things around. Head coach Jay Norvell has made the switch to Jackson Brousseau as the team's starting quarterback. Norvell also handed offensive play-calling duties over to Matt Mumme, son of Air-Raid pioneer Hal Mumme, in hopes of providing the CSU offense with a much needed spark.

Offensively, freshman running back Jalen Dupree has paced the ground game with 267 rushing yards, while wide receiver Armani Winfield has emerged as the top target, hauling in 11 passes 156 receiving yards. On defense, linebacker Owen Long has been a consistent force with 52 total tackles, emerging as an All-Conference candidate. Defensive back Jahari Rogers has helped anchor the secondary. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Colorado State vs. San Diego State picks

