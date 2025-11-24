Colorado State has suspended freshman quarterback Darius Curry and redshirt senior offensive lineman Liam Wortmann for the team's season finale against Air Force after they spit on opposing players during Saturday's 49-21 loss to Boise State.

Colorado State interim head coach Tyson Summers and director of athletes John Weber made the decision to suspend Curry and Wortmann.

"After having a chance to review the film following the game, I want to apologize to Boise State football players, Coach Danielson, and everyone else at Boise State University," Summers said in a joint statement.

"These actions are unacceptable," Weber added. "We are regretful for what occurred [Saturday] night, and on behalf of everyone at Colorado State, I want to apologize to the Boise State football student-athletes, director of athletes Jeremiah Dickey, Coach Danielson and the entire Boise State football program."

Curry has completed 65.4% of his passes for five touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. Against Boise State, he threw for a season-high 293 yards and two touchdowns, but he also threw three interceptions while completing just 56.5% of his passes in his first collegiate start.

Worse than that, he was caught spitting on Boise State defensive end Jayden Virgin-Morgan after one of his interceptions.

Wortmann -- who has started all 11 games at right guard this season -- spent just one season with Colorado State after spending four seasons at Division II Central Missouri. His season has also come to an abrupt end after he was also caught spitting on a Boise State player.

It's been a tough season for the Rams, who fired former head coach Jay Norvell after a 2-5 start. The Rams, who have dropped their last four games, are currently 126th in the nation in points scored and 107th in points allowed.

Colorado State will finish the season against an Air Force team that is also hoping to end what has been a forgettable season on a high note. The Falcons are 3-8 after a 1-6 start to the season.