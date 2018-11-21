Colorado State vs. Air Force odds, line, start time: Picks, predictions from advanced computer model on 30-12 roll

The Mountain West will be in the college football spotlight on Thanksgiving at 3:30 p.m. ET when the Colorado State Rams visit the Air Force Falcons on CBS Sports Network. The Falcons are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Air Force vs. Colorado State odds, the same as where the line opened, while the over-under for total points Vegas expects to be scored is 62. Both teams are looking to finish disappointing seasons on a high note, so be sure to check out the Air Force vs. Colorado State picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model before locking in any of your own.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model was red-hot in Week 12, nailing Oklahoma State's outright upset of West Virginia. And when it comes to all top-rated picks, the model went a blistering 12-5 last week, extending its overall run to 30-12. Anybody who has been following it is way, way up.

Now the model has simulated every single play of Air Force vs. Colorado State (streaming on fuboTV) 10,000 times. We can tell you the model is leaning under, but it has also an extremely strong against-the-spread pick, saying one side hits in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see that one at SportsLine.

The model has taken Colorado State's four-game losing streak into account. The Rams got off to a promising start this season after upsetting SEC foe Arkansas in Week 3 and winning two of their first three in conference play.

The wheels fell off after that point, beginning with a 56-28 loss at the hands of Boise State. Both sides of the ball have struggled recently, but the defense has been particularly poor, allowing an average of 42 points during the losing streak. The Rams have also played poorly as road underdogs this year, posting an 0-4 mark against the spread.

But that doesn't mean the Falcons (4-7, 2-5) are a lock to cover a two-touchdown-plus spread Thursday.

Air Force has also struggled this season, with three losses in its last four games, including an eight-point setback against a mediocre Wyoming squad last week.

And Air Force's normally potent offense, which mixes elements of the triple-option with other offensive schemes, hasn't had the same punch this season, entering Thursday's game in the middle of the pack in the Mountain West in both total and scoring offense.

So which side of the Air Force vs. Colorado State spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, all from the proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 for $100 bettors and is on a hot 30-12 run on top-rated picks.