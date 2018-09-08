Colorado State vs. Arkansas live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Colorado State Rams (home) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (away)

Last season records: Colorado St. 7-6; Arkansas 4-8

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Arkansas. They will challenge Colorado St. on the road at 7:30 PM on Saturday. Arkansas will be strutting in after a win while Colorado St. will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Arkansas took care of business in their home opener. They took the game and then some with a 55-20 victory last week over E. Illinois.

Meanwhile, Colorado St. found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 13-45 punch to the gut against Colorado. Colorado St. were down by 10-45 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Colorado St.'s loss took them down to 0-2 while Arkansas's win pulled them up to 1-0. We'll see if Colorado St. can steal Arkansas' luck or if Arkansas records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday at 7:30 PM ET Where: Canvas Stadium, Colorado

Canvas Stadium, Colorado TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Razorbacks are a big 14 point favorite against the Rams.

Last season, Colorado St. were 4-8-0 against the spread. As for Arkansas, they were 4-6-1 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.