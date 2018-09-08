Colorado State vs. Arkansas updates: Live NCAAF game scores, results for Saturday

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Arkansas. They will challenge Colorado St. on the road at 7:30 PM on Saturday. Arkansas will be strutting in after a win while Colorado St. will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Arkansas took care of business in their home opener. They took the game and then some with a 55-20 victory last week over E. Illinois.

Meanwhile, Colorado St. found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 13-45 punch to the gut against Colorado. Colorado St. were down by 10-45 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Colorado St.'s loss took them down to 0-2 while Arkansas's win pulled them up to 1-0. We'll see if Colorado St. can steal Arkansas' luck or if Arkansas records another victory instead.

