Colorado State vs. Arkansas updates: Live NCAAF game scores, results for Saturday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Colorado State vs. Arkansas football game
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Arkansas. They will challenge Colorado St. on the road at 7:30 PM on Saturday. Arkansas will be strutting in after a win while Colorado St. will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Arkansas took care of business in their home opener. They took the game and then some with a 55-20 victory last week over E. Illinois.
Meanwhile, Colorado St. found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 13-45 punch to the gut against Colorado. Colorado St. were down by 10-45 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Colorado St.'s loss took them down to 0-2 while Arkansas's win pulled them up to 1-0. We'll see if Colorado St. can steal Arkansas' luck or if Arkansas records another victory instead.
