Colorado State vs. Boise State odds, line, start time: Picks, predictions from expert who's 8-1 on Broncos games

Mountain West teams looking to keep pace with Utah State face off Friday when the Boise State Broncos host the Colorado State Rams at 9 p.m. ET. Each team is 2-1 in the conference, and the latest Boise State vs. Colorado State odds show the Broncos as 23.5-point favorites. The over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is up to 62.5 from the opening line of 58.5. The Broncos have won all seven previous meetings, but will they cover the spread? Before you lay down your own Boise State vs. Colorado State picks, you'll want to hear what SportsLine expert and Vegas legend Micah Roberts has to say.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an unmatched network of sources, he crushed college football for SportsLine members in 2016, going 70-44 on the season.

Moreover, Roberts has been locked in on the tendencies of Boise State. In fact, he has nailed eight of his past nine picks involving the Broncos. That includes taking San Diego State as a two-touchdown underdog (+14) against Boise State two weeks ago, a game the Aztecs won straight up. It was another easy winner for anyone who followed Roberts' advice.

Now, Roberts has scrutinized Boise State vs. Colorado State from every possible angle to reveal a strong point-spread pick that he's sharing only at SportsLine.

Roberts knows Boise State's offense has scored at least 31 points in all four wins and was held to 21 or fewer in its two losses. But it begins and ends with quarterback Brett Rypien, who has picked up his production from last season, when he threw for 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. Already this season he has passed for 14 TDs and 1,858 yards with five INTs. Boise's powerful offense faces a CSU defense that's allowing 241 yards passing and 204 yards rushing per game.

Just because Boise is a rightful favorite doesn't mean it can cover the spread against the aerial attack of the Rams.

Colorado State is only 3-4 on the season, but it played tough competition -- it lost to Hawaii, Colorado and Florida and beat Arkansas -- and comes into Friday night on a two-game win streak.

The Rams had to replace 13 starters from last season's 7-6 team, but have found their quarterback in senior K.J. Carta-Samuels. He has thrown for 1,934 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions as CSU ranks 20th in the country in passing yards. Last week, he threw for 311 yards, including the winning drive that ended in a 26-yard field goal in a 20-18 win over New Mexico.

Colorado State's overall run game numbers aren't impressive -- CSU ranks 113th in total yards -- but that number might be deflated due to a tough nonconference schedule. The last two weeks, senior Izzy Matthews has gained 217 yards on 48 carries and a TD.

We can tell you Roberts is leaning toward the over, but he has also unearthed the crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing at SportsLine.

Who covers in Boise State vs. Colorado State? And which crucial x-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you should jump on, all from a seasoned expert who has nailed eight of his last nine picks involving the Broncos.