The Colorado State Rams open their regular season when they face the host Fresno State Bulldogs in Mountain West Conference action on Thursday. The regular season had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Colorado State leads the all-time series 10-5, including a 5-2 edge in games played in Fresno, Calif. The Bulldogs (0-1) opened their season last weekend, losing to Hawaii, 34-19. Kickoff from Bulldog Stadium in Fresno is set for 10 p.m. ET.

Colorado State won last year's meeting 41-31 at Fresno. The Rams are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Colorado State vs. Fresno State odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 59. Before making any Fresno State vs. Colorado State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of nearly $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 29-19 on top-rated picks through eight weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning nearly $500 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Colorado State vs. Fresno State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Fresno State vs. Colorado State:

Colorado State vs. Fresno State spread: Colorado State -1.5

Colorado State vs. Fresno State over-under: 59 points

Colorado State vs. Fresno State money line: Colorado State -125, Fresno State +105

CSU: Averaged 28.1 points per game in 2019

FRES: Nine different receivers caught a pass in the loss to Hawaii on Saturday

Why Colorado State can cover

Redshirt senior quarterback Patrick O'Brien, who started the final nine games last season, led the Rams in passing last season, completing 209 of 338 passes (61.8 percent) for 2,803 yards and 13 touchdowns for a 140.0 rating. He threw for a career-best 420 yards against New Mexico. The Rams do have another option, however, in graduate transfer Todd Centeio, who has made a push for the starting job. Both could see action on Thursday.

Colorado State's top returning running back is senior Marcus McElroy Jr. Last season, McElroy carried 80 times for 370 yards (4.6 average) and three touchdowns. His best game was at Fresno State when he carried 18 times for 117 yards (6.5 average) and two touchdowns. For his career, McElroy has 134 carries for 598 yards (4.5 average) and three TDs. He also has nine receptions out of the backfield for 77 yards (8.6 average).

Why Fresno State can cover

Despite that, the Rams are not a lock to cover the Colorado State vs. Fresno State spread. That's because the Bulldogs are led by junior quarterback Jake Haener, who completed 17 of 31 passes for 289 yards and one touchdown in his first career start vs. Hawaii. Haener also carried 13 times for 37 yards (2.8 average) with a long of 16 yards. He started his career at Washington, where he completed 9 of 13 passes (69.2 percent) for 107 yards and one touchdown in 2018.

Senior running back Ronnie Rivers was the Bulldogs' top rusher in Game 1, carrying 18 times for 79 yards (4.4 average) and one touchdown. A second-team All-Mountain West back a year ago, Rivers started all 12 games and was the team's leading rusher with 899 yards. He also added 348 receiving yards and led the team with 13 rushing TDs and three receiving. He scored three rushing touchdowns against Utah State and averaged 113.9 all-purpose yards per game in 2019.

How to make Colorado State vs. Fresno State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total. In fact, it says Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener will throw for more than 215 yards and two touchdowns, while Colorado State will get well over 100 yards on the ground. It also says one side of the spread hits more than 60 percent of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Fresno State vs. Colorado State? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Colorado State vs. Fresno State spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $4,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.