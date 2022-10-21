Who's Playing

Hawaii @ Colorado State

Current Records: Hawaii 2-5; Colorado State 1-5

What to Know

This Saturday, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 37 points per game. The Rainbow Warriors and the Colorado State Rams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Canvas Stadium. If the contest is anything like Hawaii's 50-45 win from their previous meeting in November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Hawaii had enough points to win and then some against the Nevada Wolf Pack last week, taking their matchup 31-16.

Meanwhile, Colorado State was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their matchup against the Utah State Aggies last week. Colorado State didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 17-13 to Utah State. RB Avery Morrow put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for one TD and 116 yards on 27 carries.

The Rainbow Warriors are expected to lose this next one by 5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Hawaii's victory lifted them to 2-5 while Colorado State's loss dropped them down to 1-5. We'll see if Hawaii's success rolls on or if the Rams are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado TV: Spectrum

Spectrum Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rams are a 5-point favorite against the Rainbow Warriors, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Hawaii have won two out of their last three games against Colorado State.