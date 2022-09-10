Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. @ Colorado State

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 0-1; Colorado State 0-1

Last Season Records: Colorado State 3-9; Middle Tenn. 7-6

What to Know

The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders are on the road again Saturday and play against the Colorado State Rams at 4 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Canvas Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

There's no need to mince words: the Blue Raiders lost to the James Madison Dukes last week, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 44-7. Middle Tenn. was down 37-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Middle Tenn. back was the mediocre play of QB Chase Cunningham, who did not have his best game: he passed for only 110 yards on 32 attempts.

Meanwhile, Colorado State played a game they are hoping to forget as they lost a 51-7 blowout to the Michigan Wolverines last week. Colorado State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 23 to nothing. No one had a standout game offensively for Colorado State, but QB Clay Millen led the way with one touchdown.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado TV: Mountain West Network

Mountain West Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.