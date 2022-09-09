The MTSU Blue Raiders will be looking to bounce back from a 44-7 loss to James Madison when they face the Colorado State Rams on Saturday afternoon. MTSU was only a 4.5-point underdog against the Dukes, but it trailed 21-0 at halftime and could not recover. Colorado State is hoping for a better performance this week as well after getting dominated in a 51-7 loss to Michigan in its opener.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Rams are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Colorado State vs. MTSU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 58.5.

Colorado State vs. MTSU spread: Colorado State -7.5

Colorado State vs. MTSU over/under: 58 points

Why Colorado State can cover

Colorado State was not expected to fare well against No. 8 Michigan last week, entering the game as a 31-point underdog. The Rams can take some positives away from that loss, though, such as committing zero penalties. They are going to have a much better result this week if they can play another clean game against an inferior opponent.

MTSU was only a 4.5-point underdog in its 44-7 loss to James Madison, so the betting market clearly does not have a good read on the Blue Raiders. They have now lost nine of their last 10 games in the month of September and have gone 5-15 in their last 20 road games. Colorado State has more talent, and it has home-field advantage, which should be enough to get past MTSU on Saturday.

Why MTSU can cover

MTSU was in a tough spot in its opener last week, as James Madison was extremely motivated for its first game as an FBS program. The Dukes, a two-time FCS champion, piled up 548 yards of offense and held MTSU to just 119 yards. MTSU struggled to control the ball, but it should be better prepared entering the second week of the season.

Senior quarterback Chase Cunningham was outstanding last season, so he will bounce back from a 116-yard outing against James Madison. He is facing a Colorado State defense that allowed Michigan to tally nearly 7.0 yards per play. The Rams are not just on a seven-game losing streak, but they have failed to cover the spread in all seven of those games.

