Who's Playing

New Mexico @ Colorado State

Current Records: New Mexico 2-9; Colorado State 2-9

What to Know

The New Mexico Lobos and the Colorado State Rams are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 25 at Canvas Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.

The Lobos have to be hurting after a devastating 34-10 defeat at the hands of the San Diego State Aztecs last week. New Mexico was down 31-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Their only offensive touchdown came on a rush from QB CJ Montes.

Meanwhile, Colorado State came up short against the Air Force Falcons last week, falling 24-12. No one had a standout game offensively for the Rams, but they got scores from WR Tory Horton and TE Jordan Williams.

New Mexico is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-5 ATS when expected to lose.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 2-9. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: New Mexico ranks 21st in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 13 on the season. As for Colorado State, they enter the game with only 203.2 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for 35th best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Rams are a solid 7-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Colorado State won five games and tied one game in their last six contests with New Mexico.