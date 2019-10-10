Colorado State vs. New Mexico odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from model on 68-42 roll

The New Mexico Lobos and Colorado State Rams will be looking for their first Mountain West Conference win of the season when they face off on Friday night at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque. Colorado State (1-5, 0-2 in Mountain West) has lost four straight games and seven consecutive conference matchups dating to last season. Meanwhile, New Mexico (2-3, 0-1) has dropped two straight games after a 32-21 loss at San Jose State last week. The loser of Friday's game will be alone in last place in the Mountain Division, and kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET. The Rams are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Colorado State vs. New Mexico odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 66.5. Before making any Colorado State vs. New Mexico picks of your own, you need to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has factored in that the Rams have owned the Lobos recently. In fact, Colorado State has won nine straight games against New Mexico, the program's longest active winning streak over an FBS opponent. The average score during the streak is 36-22.

The model also has taken into consideration that the Rams will be facing the worst defense in the Mountain West. New Mexico ranks last in the conference in scoring defense (39.6 points per game), total defense (513.6 yards per game) and pass defense (386.0 yards per game). The Lobos have given up fewer than 32 points only once this season.

Even so, the Rams are not guaranteed to cover the Colorado State vs. New Mexico spread on Friday.

The Lobos have played better at home this season. They're 2-0 at Dreamstyle Stadium, with wins over Sam Houston State and New Mexico State, and 0-3 away from home, losing to Notre Dame, Liberty and San Jose State. The Lobos are averaging 47.0 points at home and just 15.0 on the road.

In addition, the model knows that New Mexico's offense has a strong matchup against Colorado State's run defense. The Lobos rank third in the conference in rushing at 212.2 yards per game. Meanwhile, the Rams have the third-worst rush defense in the Mountain West, allowing 214.8 yards per game.

