Colorado State vs. San Diego State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Colorado State vs. San Diego State football game
Who's Playing
Colorado State (home) vs. San Diego State (away)
Current Records: Colorado State 1-4-0; San Diego State 3-1-0
What to Know
Colorado State is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 39 points per game before their next game. A Mountain West battle is on tap between Colorado State and San Diego State at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Canvas Stadium. Colorado State is limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.
Last week, Colorado State came up short against Utah State last week, falling 34-24. One thing holding Colorado State back was the mediocre play of QB Patrick O'Brien, who did not have his best game; he passed for 217 yards on 30 attempts.
As for San Diego State, it was a good run, but they finally witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap two weeks ago as they fell 23-17 to Utah State. The Aztecs were down by 23-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Colorado State are stumbling into the matchup with the seventh most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 239.60 on average. On the other hand, San Diego State rank first in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 2 on the season. So the Colorado State squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
Odds
The Aztecs are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Rams.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: 49
Series History
Colorado State and San Diego State both have one win in their last two games.
- Nov 26, 2016 - Colorado State 63 vs. San Diego State 31
- Oct 31, 2015 - San Diego State 41 vs. Colorado State 17
Weather
The current forecast: clear, with a temperature of 57 degrees.
