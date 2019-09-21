Colorado State vs. Toledo: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

Colorado State (home) vs. Toledo (away)

Current Records: Colorado State 1-2-0; Toledo 1-1-0

What to Know

Colorado State is home on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 9 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on Toledo at 10:15 p.m. ET at Canvas Stadium. Toledo should still be riding high after a victory, while Colorado State will be looking to right the ship.

Colorado State's and Arkansas' matchup last week was up for grabs at halftime, but Colorado State was thoroughly outmatched in the second half. Colorado State found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 55-34 punch to the gut against Arkansas. Colorado State's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Marvin Kinsey Jr., who rushed for 180 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Kinsey Jr.'s 75-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the Rockets and Murray State couldn't quite live up to the 70-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Rockets took their contest with ease, bagging a 45-nothing win over Murray State. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Rockets had established a 38-nothing advantage.

Colorado State's defeat took them down to 1-2 while Toledo's victory pulled them up to 1-1. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Colorado State is ninth worst in the nation in touchdowns allowed, with 13 on the season. On the other hand, Toledo enters the matchup with only 2 passing touchdowns allowed, good for 15th best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET Where: Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Rockets are a big 9-point favorite against the Rams.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: 66

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.