Colorado State vs. UNLV: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch Colorado State vs. UNLV football game
Who's Playing
Colorado State (home) vs. UNLV (away)
Current Records: Colorado State 3-5; UNLV 2-6
What to Know
UNLV lost both of their matches to Colorado State last season, on scores of 49-35 and 42-23, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. UNLV and Colorado State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Canvas Stadium. The Rebels will be seeking to avenge the 42-23 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 22 of 2016.
UNLV was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 20-17 to San Diego State. UNLV's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Randal Grimes, who caught five passes for 121 yards and one TD, and RB Charles Williams, who picked up 113 yards on the ground on 19 carries. That receiving effort made it the first game that Grimes has posted more than 100 yards receiving.
Meanwhile, Colorado State won the last time they faced Fresno State, and things went their way on Saturday, too. Colorado State took their game against Fresno State 41-31. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Rams.
The Rebels are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 4-4 against the spread.
Colorado State's win lifted them to 3-5 while UNLV's defeat dropped them down to 2-6. We'll see if Colorado State's success rolls on or if the Rebels are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Rams are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Rebels.
Over/Under: 62
Series History
Colorado State have won both of the games they've played against UNLV in the last five years.
- Oct 22, 2016 - Colorado State 42 vs. UNLV 23
- Nov 14, 2015 - Colorado State 49 vs. UNLV 35
