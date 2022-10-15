Another big day of college football action games is on tap for CBS Sports Network features as races for bowl eligibility and league titles heat up for Week 7 of the 2022 college football season. Five games will be featured on the network this weekend, beginning on Friday night and continuing through a four-game slate that will extend deep into the night on Saturday.

Up first was a Conference USA showdown between UTSA and FIU on Friday night as the Roadrunners improved to 3-0 in league play with a 30-10 victory on the road against the Golden Panthers. Then, on Saturday, the action got going as Army tried to get right in a game against FCS foe Colgate. The Black Knights are off to a 1-4 start and need to start accumulating victories to achieve bowl eligibility. In the afternoon, MAC foes Ohio and Western Michigan will square off as both teams try and get to 2-1 in league play.

Finally, the last two games on Saturday will take fans to the Mountain West, where positioning in the league standings is at stake. Colorado State will host Utah State in the evening's first game in a battle between teams who picked up narrow conference wins last week. Then, in the late window, Air Force and UNLV will cap the weekend with a battle between 4-2 teams.

Here is the full rundown of all the Week 7 action on CBS Sports Network. All times Eastern.

Utah State at Colorado State

Date: Saturday, Oct. 15 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Utah State -11

Storylines: With veteran quarterback Logan Bonner done for the season due to a broken foot, Utah State has turned to redshirt junior Cooper Legas, who threw for two touchdowns and ran for another last week in a big win over Air Force. Colorado State just picked up its first victory under first-year coach Jay Norvell as the Rams squeaked past Norvell's old school, Nevada, for a Mountain West win last week.

Air Force at UNLV

Date: Saturday, Oct. 15 | Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Air Force -10

Storylines: The Falcons are looking to get back on track after a 34-27 loss at Utah State last week. Air Force has won four straight and nine of its past 11 against UNLV. However, the Runnin' Rebels are much-improved under third-year coach Marcus Arroyo. A 40-7 loss at San Jose State last week marked a setback, but with a 4-2 record at the season's midway point, UNLV has a shot to reach bowl eligibility for the first time since 2013.

