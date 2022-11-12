Who's Playing

Wyoming @ Colorado State

Current Records: Wyoming 6-3; Colorado State 2-7

What to Know

The Wyoming Cowboys should come into this matchup well-rested after a week off from action. They are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Colorado State Rams at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Canvas Stadium. The Cowboys will be strutting in after a win while Colorado State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was all tied up 10-10 at the half for Wyoming and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors two weeks ago, but Wyoming stepped up in the second half for a 27-20 victory.

Meanwhile, Colorado State was hampered by 100 penalty yards against the San Jose State Spartans last week. Colorado State took a 28-16 hit to the loss column. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from RB Avery Morrow, who rushed for one TD and 126 yards on 17 carries, and WR Tory Horton, who caught nine passes for one TD and 196 yards. Morrow's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Boise State Broncos two weeks ago.

The Cowboys are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Wyoming was able to grind out a solid win over the Rams when the two teams previously met in November of last year, winning 31-17. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wyoming since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Wyoming have won five out of their last seven games against Colorado State.