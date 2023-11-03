CBS Sports Network's coverage of the 2023 college football season continues into November with four Week 10 games in the lineup, three of which will feature at least one Mountain West school in action. The slate starts with a MWC showdown Friday evening when Wyoming hosts Colorado State. The Saturday triple-header kicks off with a battle of service academies in the afternoon as No. 25 Air Force looks to stay undefeated and clinch the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy when it hosts Army West Point. That game is followed by a Conference USA clash in the early evening when Liberty, also unbeaten, hosts Louisiana Tech. The day then concludes with another round of Mountain West action when Fresno State takes on Boise State in the late-night window.

Storylines, betting odds and more helpful information for each Week 10 game on CBS Sports Network can be found below.

Colorado State at Wyoming

Date: Friday, Nov. 3 | Time: 8 p.m.

Location: War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Wyoming -7 | Will the Cowboys cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 10 projections here

Wyoming can clinch bowl eligibility with a victory, though that's been easier said than done in recent weeks as the Cowboys enter Friday on a two-game losing streak. However, recent history in the Border War rivalry series favors Wyoming; the Cowboys have won two straight and six of their last seven meetings with Colorado State. Wyoming could be tested by a Colorado State passing attack that is averaging 331.5 yards per game, fifth in the FBS, but it can also expose a Rams defense that has been a liability all season. Colorado State is giving up 445 total yards per contest on average, which ranks No. 122 out of 133 FBS teams.

Army at No. 25 Air Force

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4 | Time: 2:30 p.m.

Location: Falcon Stadium -- United States Air Force Academy, Colorado

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Air Force -18.5 | Will the Falcons cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 10 projections here

Nobody has been able to crack the code against Air Force through eight games, and now comes an opportunity for the Falcons to win the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy outright for a second straight year as Army rolls into town. The Black Knights had won four of five in the long-running series between the service academies before Air Force got back in the win column last season, signaling the start of a 13-game winning streak for the Falcons. Air Force continues to dominate on the ground, boasting the nation's top rushing offense and a rushing defense that only trails UCLA. That could be problematic for run-heavy Army team, which has lost five straight and been held scoreless in two of its last three outings.

Louisiana Tech at Liberty

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4 | Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Liberty -16.5 | Will the Flames cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 10 projections here

Liberty keeps rolling and may continued to do so on Saturday as the Flames host a Louisiana Tech team that has lost three straight and four of its last five. A Liberty offense that has averaged 38.3 points over its past three games meets a Bulldogs defense that has allowed an average 31 points per game in that same span, giving the Flames another chance to fire on all cylinders. Liberty's average of 280.6 rushing yards per game ranks second nationally behind Air Force, and Louisiana Tech has struggled to stop the run. The Bulldogs are averaging 202.6 rushing yards allowed, a mark that ranks next-to-last in Conference USA and No. 126 overall in the FBS.

Boise State at Fresno State

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4 | Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Bulldog Stadium -- Fresno, California

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Fresno State -3 | Will the Bulldogs cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 10 projections here

This matchup could be pivotal in determining who makes the Mountain West Championship Game. Fresno State and Boise State both sit tied for second place in the conference standings, along with UNLV, at 3-1 in conference play. The Bulldogs are a perfect 4-0 at home this season as they welcome a Broncos squad that is just 1-3 in away games. Fresno State won last year's meeting in Boise and now looks to win consecutive meetings for the first time since starting 3-0 in the series from 1977-96. While Vegas expects this game to be close, Boise State must overcome a Bulldogs team that ranks in the top of three of the conference in scoring on both sides of the ball. Fresno State is scoring 33.6 points and holding opponents to 20.6 points on average, marks that have been integral to a 7-1 start.