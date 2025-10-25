College football action heats up on CBS Sports Network this week, with six games across five days set to deliver crucial conference clashes and high-stakes matchups.

The Week 9 slate opens Tuesday night in Ruston where Louisiana Tech hosts Western Kentucky in a pivotal Conference USA battle. Both teams are coming off losses, with the Bulldogs' top-ranked defense looking to contain a Hilltoppers offense.

Wednesday night, Missouri State makes its first-ever trip to New Mexico State, where the Aggies aim to remain undefeated at home for the first time in more than 20 years. The Bears are chasing back-to-back wins as an FBS program for the first time.

Friday brings a Mountain West matchup as Boise State travels to Nevada. Broncos sophomore Dylan Riley, averaging nearly 100 rushing yards per game, will challenge a Wolf Pack defense still seeking its first FBS victory.

Saturday opens with Ohio visiting Eastern Michigan in a MAC showdown. Later that afternoon, Navy, the last unbeaten in the Group of Six, hosts Florida Atlantic as the Midshipmen aim to extend their perfect start behind a dominant rushing attack. The week closes Saturday evening with Colorado State traveling to take on Wyoming in the Border War.

CBS Sports Network will carry all six games, with full viewing info, betting lines and key storylines to follow as Week 9 unfolds.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

Colorado State vs. Wyoming

Date: Saturday, Oct. 25 | Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Colorado State (2-5) begins a new chapter under interim coach Tyson Summers after Jay Norvell was fired Sunday, matching the worst start of his four-year tenure. The Rams make the short trip north to Wyoming (3-4) in the Border War, with both teams looking to rebound after dropping four of their past five games. The Cowboys have won seven of the last nine meetings but are aiming to avoid back-to-back losses to Colorado State for the first time since 2015.