Colorado State vs. Wyoming odds: 2019 Border War picks, college football predictions from proven model

The Wyoming Cowboys will look to continue their recent mastery of the Colorado State Rams when they meet on Friday in the 2019 Border War in Laramie. The Rams (4-6), who are 3-3 in the division, are 2-2 on the road this season. The Cowboys (6-4), who are tied with Colorado State at 3-3 in the Mountain Division, are 5-0 at home. Friday's kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET from War Memorial Stadium. Wyoming has won the last three meetings in the series, including a 34-21 victory at Colorado State last season. At stake is the Bronze Boot, the traveling trophy that has been awarded to the winner over the past 52 years. The Cowboys are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Wyoming vs. Colorado State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 50.5. Before making any Colorado State vs. Wyoming picks, see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have consistently beaten college football odds and seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

Now, the model has set its sights on Colorado State vs. Wyoming. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated an extremely strong against the spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the betting lines and trends for Colorado State vs. Wyoming:

Wyoming vs. Colorado State spread: Wyoming -6.5

Wyoming vs. Colorado State over-under: 50.5 points

Wyoming vs. Colorado State money line: Colorado State +202, Wyoming -249

Colorado State +202, Wyoming -249 CSU: 8-5 in its last 13 games at Wyoming

WYO: Averaging 354 total yards per game

The model knows Wyoming is allowing just 98.3 yards rushing per game, third in the Mountain West and ninth in the country. The Cowboys also have been pressuring the quarterback, recording 30 sacks, tops in the Mountain West and 19th-best in the nation. Wyoming is 5-1 against the spread against teams with a losing record.

Freshman defensive end Solomon Byrd leads the Cowboys with 6.5 sacks this season, forcing two fumbles and recovering one. He has also made 36 tackles, including 16 solo. Also raising havoc on opposing quarterbacks is junior defensive end Garrett Crall, who has 4.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and 38 tackles.

But just because the Cowboys have had the Rams' number does not guarantee they will cover the Colorado State vs. Wyoming spread in the Border War 2019 on Friday.

That's because the Rams have had success in the Mountain West, posting winning records in five of the past six seasons. Since joining the league in 1999, Colorado State has had a winning season 11 times. The Rams are also 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games following a straight-up loss.

Colorado State's offense is led by redshirt junior quarterback Patrick O'Brien, who has completed 166-of-269 passes for 2,297 yards and 10 touchdowns. In last week's loss to Air Force, O'Brien completed 28-of-43 passes for 347 yards and two scores.

So who wins Wyoming vs. Colorado State? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wyoming vs. Colorado State spread to jump on Friday, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.