Colorado State vs. Wyoming odds, spread: 2019 Border War picks, college football predictions from proven model

Teams looking to get back on track clash on Friday in the 2019 Border War when the Colorado State Rams face the host Wyoming Cowboys in a Mountain West Conference showdown. The Rams (4-6, 3-3), who finished fifth in the Mountain Division a year ago and 3-9 overall, still have an outside shot at a bowl game if they can win their last two games, while the Cowboys (6-4, 3-3), who finished third in the Mountain Division at 4-4 in 2018 and were 6-6 overall, are 8-3 on their home field since the beginning of last year. Kickoff from War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET. Wyoming is 34-39 under sixth-year coach Craig Bohl, while Colorado State is 28-33 in five seasons under coach Mike Bobo. The Cowboys are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Colorado State vs. Wyoming odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 51.

Wyoming vs. Colorado State spread: Wyoming -5.5

Wyoming vs. Colorado State over-under: 51 points

Wyoming vs. Colorado State money line: Colorado State +180, Wyoming -210

Colorado State +180, Wyoming -210 CSU: 8-5 in its last 13 games at Wyoming

WYO: Averaging 354 total yards per game

Wyoming senior linebacker Logan Wilson continues to make a name for himself and has just accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl. He has 396 career tackles after recording eight at Utah State, and ranks fifth in Mountain West history. He has 26 tackles in the last three games and has interceptions in back-to-back games. He ranks tied for fifth in school history with nine picks, and following his interception return for a touchdown against Utah State, he is tied for the active lead in the NCAA with four defensive TDs.

Offensively, the Cowboys are led by sophomore running back Xazavian Valladay, who is closing in on 1,000 yards on the season. He has carried 180 times for 869 yards (4.8 average) and five TDs. He has also caught eight passes for 120 yards and a score. Valladay has been on a roll, rushing for more than 100 yards in each of the last four games, including a 26-carry, 206-yard performance against Nevada on Oct. 26.

But just because the Cowboys have had the Rams' number does not guarantee they will cover the Colorado State vs. Wyoming spread in the Border War 2019 on Friday.

Colorado State enters the game with a statistical advantage over the Cowboys in a number of areas, including passing yards per game (315.7 to 134.4), total yards per game (460.5 to 354) and first downs (223 to 176). The Rams enter the game 10-2 against the spread in their last 12 games following a double-digit loss at home.

Junior wide receiver Warren Jackson has blistered opposing defenses this season and leads Colorado State with 63 receptions for 940 yards (14.9 average) and six touchdowns. His best game so far was against New Mexico on Oct. 11 when he caught nine passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns. For his career, he has 110 catches for 1,610 yards (14.6 average) and 12 TDs.

So who wins Wyoming vs. Colorado State?