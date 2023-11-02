The Colorado State Rams (3-5) will battle the Wyoming Cowboys (5-3) in the 115th playing of The Border War on Friday night. The long time Mountain West Conference rivals will be playing for the Bronze Boot for the 115th time with Colorado State holding a 59-50-5 lead in the all-time series. Both of these teams head into Week 10 on two-game losing streaks. On Oct. 28, Air Force defeated Colorado State 30-13. Likewise, Wyoming is on a two-game skid. In Week 9, Boise State blew out Wyoming 32-7. Colorado State wide receiver Tory Horton is questionable and will be a game-time decision. The game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.

Kickoff from War Memorial Stadium in Wyoming is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Cowboys are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Colorado State vs. Wyoming odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 41.

Now, here are several college football odds and trends for Colorado State vs. Wyoming:

Colorado State vs. Wyoming spread: Cowboys -6.5

Colorado State vs. Wyoming Over/Under: 41 points

Colorado State vs. Wyoming money line: Cowboys -248, Rams +202

CSU: Colorado State is 1-6 in its last seven games on the road

WYO: Wyoming is 5-0 in its last five games at home

Why Wyoming can cover

The Cowboys have a talented and instinctive defensive unit. Rolling into Friday's showdown, Wyoming is fourth in the conference in total defense (388.3) and third in pass defense (209.4). Junior linebacker Easton Gibbs has great recovery speed and awareness in the open field to make stops consistently. Gibbs is fourth in the Mountain West in total tackles (74) with 9.2 tackles per game.

The California native has recorded double-digit tackles in four outings in 2023. In the loss to Boise State, Gibbs logged 11 total tackles. Junior linebacker Shae Suiaunoa is another effective defender on the second level. Suiaunoa owns solid play recognition skills and wraps up well. The Texas native is seventh in the Mountain West in total tackles (64). See which team to pick here.

Why Colorado State can cover

Colorado State's passing attack will take its chances to produce big plays. The Rams are fourth in the Mountain West in total offense (406.5) and first in passing offense (331.5). Freshman quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi excels at pushing the ball downfield and allowing his pass catchers to make a play on the ball. Fowler-Nicolosi is leading the Mountain West in passing yards (2,462) and yards per game (309.5).

The Texas native has gone over 300 passing yards in four outings in 2023. On Oct. 14 versus Boise State, Fowler-Nicolosi completed 32 passes for 359 yards and three passing touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Justus Ross-Simmons has reliable hands and runs crisp routes. Ross-Simmons reeled in 32 receptions for 505 yards and three touchdowns on the year. Last week, the New York native snagged eight passes for a season-high 128 yards and one touchdown. See which team to pick here.

