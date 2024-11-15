The 2024 Border War is on tap this week with the Colorado State Rams (6-3, 4-0) set to host the Wyoming Cowboys (2-7, 2-3) in the battle for the Bronze Boot on Friday at Canvas Stadium. The Rams have won four straight games and are coming off a 38-21 victory over Nevada. The Cowboys snapped a three-game losing streak with their 49-45 win over New Mexico in their last outing on Nov. 2. Colorado State leads the all-time series 58-51-5. The Cowboys are 4-5 and CSU is 6-3 against the spread in 2024.

Kickoff in Fort Collins is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The Rams are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Wyoming vs. Colorado State odds, while the over/under is 46.5 points.

Colorado State vs. Wyoming spread: Colorado State -9.5

Colorado State vs. Wyoming over/under: 46.5 points

Colorado State vs. Wyoming money line: Colorado State -347, Wyoming +271

Colorado State vs. Wyoming streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)



Why Colorado State can cover

The Rams are one of two teams in the FBS who are undefeated against the spread in conference play. CSU is 4-0 ATS and straight up against Mountain West opponents, and has covered in six consecutive games overall. The Rams also have much more to play for in this game, with a spot in the Mountain West Championship Game still a very real possibility.

One of the main driving forces behind CSU's current winning streak has been the emergence of the team's dominant rushing attack. Behind the duo of Avery Morrow and Justin Marshall, the Rams have rushed for 188.3 yards per game during the streak. Morrow enters Friday with 788 yards and eight touchdowns, while Marshall has 477 yards and three scores. See which team to pick here.

Why Wyoming can cover

Wyoming has taken a step back in the first season of the post-Craig Bohl era. Under Bohl, the Cowboys had qualified for a bowl game in each of the last three seasons, and six of the last seven seasons if you throw out the Covid-shortened 2020 year. Fortunately for Wyoming, this is the type of rivalry where you can typically throw out each team's record leading up to the game.

The Cowboys are coming off their best offensive performance of the year in their 49-45 win over New Mexico. The team has also performed well against the spread of late, covering in three straight and four of their last five games. Wyoming has dominated this series in recent years, winning seven of the last eight meetings. CSU also lost star receiver Tory Horton (knee) for the season last month, making the Rams a bit more one-dimensional. See which team to pick here.

