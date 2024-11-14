The "Border War" between Colorado State and Wyoming dates back to 1899, and the winner has earned The Bronze Boot trophy since 1967. This season, there is a little extra on the line with a bet between the respective university art museums.

When the Rams and Cowboys take the field on Friday night, they'll be playing to win a prized piece of artwork from their rival's collection. According to The Denver Gazette, Colorado State's Gregory Allicar Museum and the University of Wyoming Art Museum have agreed to wager a key piece from their respective exhibits.

The University of Wyoming is offering up Beth Van Hoesen's Pale Horse, and Colorado State's Gregory Allicar Museum is putting Roxanne Swentzell's Mask Maker sculpture on the line.

The winner of the game will receive the piece of artwork and put it on display until the academic year ends in May.

In addition to the friendly art museum wager, the stakes are quite high for Colorado State in this one. The Rams are currently undefeated in Mountain West play, and they're battling Boise State atop the conference standings.

The all-time series favors Colorado State, with the Rams owning a 59-51-5 record against the Cowboys. However, Wyoming has owned this rivalry of late, winning three in a row and seven of the last eight.