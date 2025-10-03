Teams looking to get into the win column in Big 12 play meet when the Colorado Buffaloes take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday. Colorado is coming off a 24-21 loss to BYU, while TCU fell 27-24 at Arizona State in Week 5. The Buffaloes (2-3, 0-2 Big 12), who have lost two of three, are 0-1 on the road this season. The Horned Frogs (3-1, 0-1 Big 12), who are looking to avoid a 0-2 start to conference play for the first time since 2013, are 2-0 on their home field in 2025.

Kickoff from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, is at 7:30 p.m. ET. The all-time series is tied 1-1. The Horned Frogs are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Colorado vs. TCU odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 57.5 via SportsLine consensus.

Colorado vs. TCU streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why TCU can cover

Junior Josh Hoover is in his fourth season with the Horned Frogs. In four games this year, he has completed 90 of 135 passes (66.7%) for 1,242 yards and 11 touchdowns with four interceptions for a 164.9 rating. In a 35-24 win over SMU on Sept. 20, he completed 22 of 40 passes for 379 yards and five touchdowns with one pick. He completed 27 of 36 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns with one interception to ruin Bill Belichick's coaching debut at North Carolina in a 48-14 win on Sept. 1.

Among Hoover's top targets is senior wide receiver Eric McAlister. Although he was shut out in last week's loss to Arizona State, he has 13 receptions for a team-high 320 yards and three touchdowns. In the win over SMU, he caught eight passes for 254 yards (31.8 average) and three touchdowns. He had two catches for 46 yards, including a long of 33, in a 42-21 win over Abilene Christian on Sept. 13. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Colorado can cover

Former Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter runs the Buffaloes' offense. In his first season with the program after four years with the Flames, he has completed 59 of 88 passes (67%) for 684 yards and five touchdowns with one interception. He has also carried 49 times for 202 yards (4.1 average) and four touchdowns. In a 37-20 win over Wyoming on Sept. 20, he completed 18 of 28 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns.

Sophomore running back Micah Welch helps power the ground attack. In five games, he has carried 40 times for 210 yards (5.3 average) and one touchdown. He also has seven pass receptions for 48 yards, including a long of 25. In last week's loss to BYU, Welch carried 11 times for 67 yards, while catching one pass for nine yards. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Colorado vs. TCU picks

