Colorado announced Monday that it will honor Travis Hunter's and Shedeur Sanders by retiring their jerseys at Saturday's spring game in Boulder. No Colorado player will ever wear Hunter's No. 12 or Sanders' No. 2 again.

Hunter is coming off one of the greatest seasons in college football history as he won the Heisman Trophy while starring as both a wide receiver and defensive back for the Buffaloes. Hunter also won the Paul Hornung Award for most versatile player, the Bednarik Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy for the top defensive player and the Biletnikoff Award for the best receiver. Hunter had 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and a program-record 15 touchdowns on offense and 36 tackles and four interceptions on defense in 2024.

Sanders, the son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, won the Johnny Unitas Award for the nation's top quarterback and was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year as he threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2024.

Despite playing for Colorado for just two seasons, he holds the school records for career passing touchdowns, completion percentage and passer rating. In those two seasons, he threw for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns with only 13 interceptions.

Hunter and Sanders, who are both expected to be first-round picks in the NFL Draft later this month, were key parts of Colorado's resurgence after following Deion Sanders from Jackson State to CU. The Buffs went 1-11 in 2022, the season before Sanders' arrival. They improved to 4-8 in 2023 before going 9-4 in 2024 -- their most wins in a season since 2016.

Hunter's No. 12 and Sanders' No. 2 will become the fifth and sixth jersey numbers retired by Colorado. Also on that list are Byron White's No. 24 (worn from 1936-37), Joe Romig's No. 67 (worn from 1959-61), Bobby Anderson's No. 11 (worn from 1967-69) and Rashaan Salaam's No. 19 (worn from 1993-94).

Salaam and Hunter are the only two Colorado players to win the Heisman Trophy.