The Colorado Buffaloes (3-4) travel to take on the Utah Utes (5-1) in a Big 12 showdown on Saturday. The Buffs are coming off what was arguably the program's biggest win under head coach Deion Sanders, when they beat then-No. 22 Iowa State 24-17 on Oct. 11. The Utes are looking to rebound from a hard-fought 24-21 loss to in-state rival BYU in the 2025 'Holy War'. Utah is 5-2, while CU is 4-3 against the spread in 2025.

Kickoff from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City is set for 10:15 p.m. ET. The Utes are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Utah vs. Colorado odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5. Before making any Colorado vs. Utah picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine college football expert Jimmie Kaylor has to say.

Kaylor is an NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor has destroyed the sportsbooks in college football the last two seasons, posting a 257-182-7 record since Week 1 of the 2023 season. His 2024 college football futures picks included Travis Hunter winning the Heisman at 40-1 odds, bringing his net profit up to a whopping 98.5 units ($9,850.50 for a $100 bettor) since joining SportsLine as an expert in 2023.

Anyone who followed his picks could be way up.

Now, Kaylor has zoned in on Colorado vs. Utah and just locked in his picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several college football odds and college football betting lines for Utah vs. CU:

Utah vs. Colorado spread Utah -13.5 Utah vs. Colorado over/under 50.5 points Utah vs. Colorado money line Utah -595, Colorado +434 Utah vs. Colorado picks See picks at SportsLine Utah vs. Colorado streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Utah can cover

The 2025 Utah football team is in the midst of a transitional season under veteran head coach Kyle Whittingham, now in his 21st year. Offensively, the Utes are led by junior quarterback Devon Dampier, who last season ranked 11th in FBS in total offense with 3,934 yards and rushed for 19 touchdowns, the third most among FBS quarterbacks. The Utes also feature sophomore running back Wayshawn Parker, who in 2024 posted 735 rushing yards (5.4 yards per carry).

On defense, Utah remains anchored at linebacker with seniors Levani Damuni and Lander Barton providing a veteran core in a 4-2-5 scheme. The Utes are navigating a challenging Big 12 schedule in their second season in the conference, and their success will depend on the continued development of Dampier and the health of their defense. Utah has performed well against the spread this season, going 5-2 thus far. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Colorado can cover

The Buffs are also in a transition year under third-year head coach Deion Sanders. Quarterback Kaidon Salter has taken over the QB1 role, throwing for 1,156 yards and nine touchdowns so far this season. On the receiving end, junior wideout Omarion Miller leads the team with 371 receiving yards and four scores, while sophomore running back Micah Welch has picked up 277 ground yards providing a spark in the backfield. D

Defensively, the Buffaloes have struggled to find consistency as a unit — the team averages about 361 yards per game on offense but sits near the bottom of several efficiency categories including third-down defense and turnover margin. While Colorado has not yet achieved the success of the 2024 campaign, the infusion of younger talent and the elevated profile of the program hint at better days ahead. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Colorado vs. Utah picks

For Saturday's Utah vs. CU matchup, Kaylor is leaning Under on the point total, but he also says a critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. You can only see what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who covers in Colorado vs. Utah, and what critical x-factor do you need to know about? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Utah vs. Colorado spread you need to jump, all from the expert who returned $9,850 to $100 players since the start of the 2023 season, and find out.