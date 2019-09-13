Colorado vs. Air Force odds: 2019 Week 3 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Air Force will take on Colorado at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Folsom Field. The two schools are only separated by about 90 miles but this will be the first time since 1974 that the two programs have played each other in football. The Buffaloes are coming off a pair of wins to start their season over rivals Nebraska and Colorado State. Meanwhile, Air Force handed Colgate a 48-7 defeat and then was off last week. The Buffaloes are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Colorado vs. Air Force odds, while the over-under is set at 58.5. Before you make any Colorado vs. Air Force picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks. The model enters Week 3 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 18-6 run on its top-rated picks. It also called Colorado's (+158) upset of Nebraska and was all over Army (+23) against No. 10 Michigan in a game the Black Knights pushed to overtime and covered with plenty of room to spare. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Colorado vs. Air Force 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Colorado won the last time it faced Nebraska, and things went its way last Saturday with Colorado winning outright 34-31 as 4-point underdogs against Nebraska. K.D. Nixon and Jaren Mangham were among the main playmakers for the Buffaloes as the former caught six passes for 148 yards and a touchdown and the latter rushed for 44 yards with two touchdowns on 11 carries. Colorado quarterback Steven Montez is off to a solid start this year, completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 607 yards with four touchdowns against just one interception.

Meanwhile, Air Force has had a week to rest up for Colorado after beating Colgate 48-7 on Aug. 31. The Falcons only needed to throw one pass in that game, rushing for 423 yards on 65 carries. The Falcons emptied their bench and gave 17 different players carries in that game with Donald Hammond III rushing for three touchdowns on five carries and Kadin Remsberg rushing for 62 yards and a pair of scores on nine carries. Taven Birdow led the team in rushing with 80 yards on nine carries and you can look for Air Force to go straight at Colorado with a varied rushing attack on Saturday.

So who wins Air Force vs. Colorado? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.