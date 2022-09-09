Teams separated by less than 90 miles meet for the first time in three years and just the second time since 1974 when the Colorado Buffaloes battle the Air Force Falcons on Saturday. The teams last met at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo., in 2019 with the Falcons outlasting the Buffaloes 30-23 in overtime. CU (0-1) opened its season last week at home, falling to TCU 38-13. Air Force (1-0) opened vs. Northern Iowa at Colorado Springs, posting a 48-17 win. The Buffs lead the all-time series 12-5, including a 5-1 edge in games played at Colorado Springs.

Kickoff from Falcon Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Falcons are 18-point favorites in the latest Colorado vs. Air Force odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 50.

Colorado vs. Air Force spread: Air Force -18

Colorado vs. Air Force over-under: 50 points

Colorado vs. Air Force money line: Colorado +600, Air Force -900

Colorado vs. Air Force streaming: Stream on Paramount+

CU: The Buffaloes are 5-1-1 against the spread in their last seven games against the Mountain West Conference

AFA: The Falcons are 5-0 ATS in their last five games

Why Air Force can cover

The Falcons have one of the better records in college football over the past three full seasons. Excluding the 2020 COVID-shortened season, the Falcons are 22-5 over that span, including 10-3 last season and 11-2 in 2019. In the season opener, it was the ground attack that spurred the Falcons to victory. Air Force rolled up 691 total yards vs. Northern Iowa, including 582 yards rushing. Two players – quarterback Haaziq Daniels and running back Brad Roberts each surpassed 100 yards rushing.

Daniels is a dual threat weapon for the Falcons. He can beat defenses through the air and with his legs. In his three-year career at Air Force, Daniels has completed 85 of 164 passes (51.8 percent) for 1,726 yards and 11 touchdowns with six interceptions. He has also rushed 222 times for 1,138 yards (5.1 average) and 15 touchdowns. In last week's win over Northern Iowa, he carried 12 times for 107 yards (8.9 average) and one touchdown.

Why Colorado can cover

Despite that, the Falcons are not a lock to cover the Colorado vs. Air Force spread. That's partially because the Buffaloes have a reliable tight end in senior Brady Russell. Russell led Colorado in receiving in 2021, with 25 receptions for 307 yards (12.3 average). In last week's loss, Russell was among the team leaders in receptions again with three catches for 19 yards, including a long of 14 yards. For his career, Russell has 61 receptions for 665 yards (10.9 average) and three touchdowns.

Defensively, Colorado is led by senior linebacker Quinn Perry. Perry made six solo tackles against TCU, and was a staple on the defense last year. In 2021, Perry was second on the team with 78 tackles, including four tackles for loss and six for no gain. For his career, Perry has seen action in 19 games, including 11 starts, with 82 tackles, including 54 solo.

