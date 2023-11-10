The No. 21 Arizona Wildcats are one of only three FBS teams (Texas, Alabama) to have defeated three ranked teams this season and they look to continue their winning streak as they head north to face coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. Arizona (7-3, 4-2 in the Pac-12) enters off a 27-10 home victory over No. 19 UCLA, while Colorado (4-5, 1-5) fell at home to No. 16 Oregon State, 26-19. The Wildcats have won eight of the 12 meetings between these teams since Colorado joined the Pac-12 in 2011, including a 43-20 home win last season. Arizona is 8-1 against the spread, while Colorado is 5-3-1 ATS in 2023.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder. The Wildcats are favored by 10 points in the latest Arizona vs. Colorado odds, while the over/under is set at 54.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Colorado vs. Arizona spread: Arizona -10

Colorado vs. Arizona over/under: 54.5 points

Colorado vs. Arizona money line: Arizona -387, Colorado +303

Why Arizona can cover

The Wildcats have been much improved this season, especially since redshirt freshman quarterback Noah Fifita took over for an injured Jayden de Laura in the season's fourth game. Since then, Arizona narrowly held on to defeat Stanford, played a one score game against still undefeated Washington, lost in triple overtime at USC, and defeated three straight ranked teams coming into this weekend. Much of that improvement is because of the Wildcats' defense, which is surrendering only 334.7 yards per game (fifth in the conference) as compared to 2022, where they allowed 467.7 (second worst in the Pac-12).

Offensively, the Wildcats have been led by Fifita, who is completing 76.2% of his passes and has thrown for 1,521 yards with 14 touchdown passes and four interceptions. Jonah Coleman leads a four-headed platoon at running back, having rushed for 565 yards and three scores on 6.1 yards per carry. He's also added 285 yards receiving and a score on 22 receptions. Fifita's high school teammate, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan leads the Wildcats in receiving with 52 catches for 753 yards and seven scores. Senior Jacob Cowing has a team high 69 catches for 510 yards and nine scores. Colorado's league-worst defense (allowing 469 yards per game) might be overmatched against this potent Arizona attack.

Why Colorado can cover

The Buffaloes jumped out to an impressive 3-0 start under Coach Prime but have lost five of their last six games, with their only victory of the last second variety at Arizona State. Despite the team's struggles, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the coach's son, has been excellent in his first year in Boulder. Sanders has thrown for 2,882 yards (third nationally) with 24 touchdown passes and only three interceptions. He has taken an astounding 45 sacks, which might be a downfall on Saturday against the stingy Arizona defense.

Dual threat star Travis Hunter will have to make an impact all over the field for the Buffaloes to keep this game within striking distance. On offense, he's recorded 40 catches for 458 yards and three scores and acting as the team's third leading receiver behind Xavier Weaver (60-783-4) and Jimmy Horn Jr. (52-499-5). On defense, Hunter has 20 tackles and three interceptions.

How to make Arizona vs. Colorado picks

